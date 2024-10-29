Russian army strikes at Kharkiv at night: houses destroyed, three people killed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants attacked the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv at 3:00 a.m., killing three people. Two houses were destroyed, 20 more damaged, and rescuers are dismantling the rubble in search of possible victims.
On the night of October 29, at 3:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, killing three people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, UNN reports.
The impact was on the private sector: two houses were destroyed and about 20 sustained varying degrees of damage. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble,
Details
According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, there may still be people under the rubble, including children. The response is ongoing. All emergency services are working at the site.
Recall
On October 28 , 8 people, including a police officer, were injured in a Russian air strike in the center of Kharkiv. One of the three guided bombs hit the judge's office in the administrative building.