Air defense is working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region

On the night of June 1, air defense forces worked against enemy drones in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA) in Telegram, reports UNN.

Kyiv region! UAVs have been recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets - the message reads.

KOVA called for staying in shelters until the end of the air raid.

The air raid alert due to the threat of Russian drones in the Kyiv region was announced on Saturday at 23:42.

Let us remind you

The National Security and Defense Council stated signs of russia preparing new shelling of Ukraine. The statement was made against the background of Trump's "disappointment" with the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine.

