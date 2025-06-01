$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 33862 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 57536 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 70103 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 78410 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 114385 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 140623 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 128903 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109403 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280523 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 191512 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Air defense is working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of June 1, air defense forces are shooting down enemy UAVs in the Kyiv region. Authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert due to the threat of Russian drones.

Air defense is working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region

On the night of June 1, air defense forces worked against enemy drones in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA) in Telegram, reports UNN.

Kyiv region! UAVs have been recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets

- the message reads.

KOVA called for staying in shelters until the end of the air raid. 

The air raid alert due to the threat of Russian drones in the Kyiv region was announced on Saturday at 23:42.

Let us remind you

The National Security and Defense Council stated signs of russia preparing new shelling of Ukraine. The statement was made against the background of Trump's "disappointment" with the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"Response to Kyiv's massive attacks": Russia cynically justifies its attacks on civilians in Ukraine26.05.25, 12:08 • 2938 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
