Air defense is operating in Bukovyna: Ukrainian Air Force warned about drone threat to Chernivtsi

Air defense is operating in the Chernivtsi region amid the threat of enemy drones, Ruslan Zaparianyuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Air defense is working - Zaparianyuk wrote.

Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on UAVs passing Kitsman in the Chernivtsi region, heading towards Chernivtsi.

