Air defense is operating in Bukovyna: Ukrainian Air Force warned about drone threat to Chernivtsi
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is operating in Chernivtsi region amid the threat of enemy drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a UAV passing Kitzman en route to Chernivtsi.
Air defense is operating in the Chernivtsi region amid the threat of enemy drones, Ruslan Zaparianyuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Air defense is working
Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on UAVs passing Kitsman in the Chernivtsi region, heading towards Chernivtsi.
