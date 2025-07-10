$41.770.07
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
01:06 PM • 780 views
11:35 AM • 5969 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12396 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17028 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26589 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61299 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28624 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54034 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147666 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Air defense is operating in Bukovyna: Ukrainian Air Force warned about drone threat to Chernivtsi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1507 views

Air defense is operating in Chernivtsi region amid the threat of enemy drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a UAV passing Kitzman en route to Chernivtsi.

Air defense is operating in the Chernivtsi region amid the threat of enemy drones, Ruslan Zaparianyuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Air defense is working

- Zaparianyuk wrote.

Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on UAVs passing Kitsman in the Chernivtsi region, heading towards Chernivtsi.

Russian drone flew into Bukovyna at night: it was neutralized10.07.25, 11:38 • 1839 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chernivtsi Oblast
Telegram
Chernivtsi
