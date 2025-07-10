A Russian drone flew into Bukovyna at night: it was neutralized

A drone launched by Russian troops flew into the Chernivtsi region overnight, it was neutralized, said Ruslan Zaparianyuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Air defense forces neutralized an enemy drone that violated the airspace of the Chernivtsi region at night. Fortunately, there were no casualties or destruction. - wrote Zaparianyuk.

364 out of 397 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, 14 out of 18 missiles shot down, including all ballistic missiles