Air defense is operating in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region due to the detected movement of enemy UAVs, and residents are advised to take cover and not to film anti-aircraft installations.
The air defense system is operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Residents of Kyiv region!
Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region.
Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.
Take care of your own safety. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
