06:10 AM • 1466 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 14452 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 27340 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 32647 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 26040 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 37526 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 42041 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36258 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 66494 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46499 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 32647 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
Air defense forces shot down 68 out of 91 enemy UAVs tonight, 18 attack drones hit targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of September 6, Ukrainian air defense shot down 68 out of 91 enemy UAVs. 18 attack drones hit targets at 8 locations.

Air defense forces shot down 68 out of 91 enemy UAVs tonight, 18 attack drones hit targets

On the night of September 6, air defense forces shot down 68 out of 91 UAVs. Unfortunately, 18 attack UAVs hit 8 locations. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the night of September 6 (from 6:00 PM on September 5), the enemy attacked with 91 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia

- the message says.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 68 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types in the north and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs hit 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 4 locations.

- added the Air Force.

Several enemy UAVs are still in the air.

Recall

On September 5, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 39 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine