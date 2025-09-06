Air defense forces shot down 68 out of 91 enemy UAVs tonight, 18 attack drones hit targets

On the night of September 6, air defense forces shot down 68 out of 91 UAVs. Unfortunately, 18 attack UAVs hit 8 locations. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the night of September 6 (from 6:00 PM on September 5), the enemy attacked with 91 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia - the message says.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 68 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types in the north and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs hit 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 4 locations. - added the Air Force.

Several enemy UAVs are still in the air.

Recall

On September 5, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 39 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.