Air defense forces shoot down 3 missiles in Khmelnytsky region in the morning

This morning, air defense forces shot down 3 Russian missiles within the Khmelnytsky region. A search operation is still underway for one person who has lost contact. This was reported by the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, this morning, during an air alert, our air defense forces shot down 3 missiles within Khmelnytsky region. - said Tyurin.

Details

Tyurin noted that two people were wounded and are undergoing outpatient treatment, and two more were killed.

"In addition, we are still searching for another person who, according to preliminary information, was supposed to be at the facility, but with whom we have lost contact," said Tyurin.

In addition, he said, residential buildings were damaged: windows were smashed in houses, cars and non-residential premises were damaged.

"Local commissions have been working throughout the day to determine the extent of the damage in order to restore the destroyed property as soon as possible," added Tyurin.

