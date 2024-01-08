At least 6 explosions in Khmelnytsky region in the morning as a result of Russian attack - RMA

Khmelnytsky region was attacked by Russian troops in the morning, at least 6 explosions were heard, reported on Monday in Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

As noted, operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes.

Air defense is working in Khmelnytsky region - officially