At least 6 explosions in Khmelnytsky region in the morning as a result of Russian attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attack Khmelnytsky region, causing at least 6 explosions
Khmelnytsky region was attacked by Russian troops in the morning, at least 6 explosions were heard, reported on Monday in Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.
Today, Khmelnytsky region woke up to racist attacks. At least 6 explosions occurred in the region as a result of the attack
As noted, operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes.
Air defense is working in Khmelnytsky region - officially08.01.24, 07:58 • 158085 views