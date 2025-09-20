$41.250.05
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 5960 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 14374 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 35564 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 45073 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 47432 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 40365 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 48708 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 61429 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33800 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1246 views

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv Oblast as enemy drones have been detected in the airspace. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and to observe informational silence.

Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv region

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region - enemy drones have been detected in the sky, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety 

- the message says.

The OVA urged to observe informational silence - not to record or post online the work of our defenders.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv Oblast