Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv region

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region - enemy drones have been detected in the sky, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety - the message says.

The OVA urged to observe informational silence - not to record or post online the work of our defenders.

Air defense is operating in Poltava region