Air defense destroyed 2 of 2 enemy "shaheeds" at night - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense shoots down two Russian Shahed drones during a night attack, reports the General Staff.
During a night attack by the Shaheda on the night of January 6, Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian attack drones. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Citation
At night, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike using 2 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed
