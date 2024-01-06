Air defense destroyed 2 of 2 enemy "shaheeds" at night - General Staff

During a night attack by the Shaheda on the night of January 6, Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian attack drones. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike using 2 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed the statement said.

