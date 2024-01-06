ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
62 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

62 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49682 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 62 enemy attacks along the entire frontline, destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles and repelled missile, air and MLRS attacks.

Over the last day, 62 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 25 air strikes, fired 32 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at night, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike using 2 UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All enemy drones were destroyed.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Maryinka sector, our defenders continue to hold back the invaders near Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy conducted 13 unsuccessful assault operations there.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising