62 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 62 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 25 air strikes, fired 32 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at night, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike using 2 UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All enemy drones were destroyed.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Maryinka sector, our defenders continue to hold back the invaders near Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy conducted 13 unsuccessful assault operations there.

