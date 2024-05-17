Air defense against enemy UAVs intensified in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems are operating in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovs'k region to combat enemy drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.
Attention:
Enemy UAV over Dnipro region, air defense is working
