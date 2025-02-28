Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City Military Administration has announced an air alert in the capital due to the threat of UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones over several regions of Ukraine.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.
Recall
The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of attack UAVs over several regions of Ukraine.