Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62592 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151276 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129467 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Aggressor imposes new restrictions on Ukrainians without Russian passports

Aggressor imposes new restrictions on Ukrainians without Russian passports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105325 views

Starting in 2025, Ukrainians without passports of a terrorist country will lose access to preferential medicines in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers are creating an artificial shortage of medicines and inflating prices by 2-3 times.

The invaders are depriving Ukrainians of their rights in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Since January 1, 2025, the occupiers in the occupied territories have introduced new restrictions for the local population who refuse to receive Russian passports. 

1. Ukrainians without Russian documents are denied access to preferential medicines. This especially hit: 

- patients with cardiovascular diseases;

- people with asthma; 

- diabetes patients. 

2.     Shortages and high prices

The purchase of medicines has become possible only at their own expense, but..: 

- most of the necessary drugs cannot be found due to artificial shortages. 

- If medicines are available, their price is 2-3 times higher than the market price. 

3.     Coercion through bullying

Terrorists are deliberately creating a crisis by depriving Ukrainians of their basic rights in order to force them to obtain Russian passports. 

10.05.23, 02:21 • 1083668 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

