The invaders are depriving Ukrainians of their rights in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Since January 1, 2025, the occupiers in the occupied territories have introduced new restrictions for the local population who refuse to receive Russian passports.

1. Ukrainians without Russian documents are denied access to preferential medicines. This especially hit:

- patients with cardiovascular diseases;

- people with asthma;

- diabetes patients.

2. Shortages and high prices

The purchase of medicines has become possible only at their own expense, but..:

- most of the necessary drugs cannot be found due to artificial shortages.

- If medicines are available, their price is 2-3 times higher than the market price.

3. Coercion through bullying

Terrorists are deliberately creating a crisis by depriving Ukrainians of their basic rights in order to force them to obtain Russian passports.