Aggressor imposes new restrictions on Ukrainians without Russian passports
Kyiv • UNN
Starting in 2025, Ukrainians without passports of a terrorist country will lose access to preferential medicines in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers are creating an artificial shortage of medicines and inflating prices by 2-3 times.
The invaders are depriving Ukrainians of their rights in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
Since January 1, 2025, the occupiers in the occupied territories have introduced new restrictions for the local population who refuse to receive Russian passports.
1. Ukrainians without Russian documents are denied access to preferential medicines. This especially hit:
- patients with cardiovascular diseases;
- people with asthma;
- diabetes patients.
2. Shortages and high prices
The purchase of medicines has become possible only at their own expense, but..:
- most of the necessary drugs cannot be found due to artificial shortages.
- If medicines are available, their price is 2-3 times higher than the market price.
3. Coercion through bullying
Terrorists are deliberately creating a crisis by depriving Ukrainians of their basic rights in order to force them to obtain Russian passports.