Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11835 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11200 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14438 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31052 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46018 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38313 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51449 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25087 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18097 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
890 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Ukraine's defense forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers over the past day, November 19, and recorded 200 combat engagements as of the morning of November 20. The occupiers launched 2 missile and 57 air strikes, carried out 4,442 shelling attacks, involving 3,885 kamikaze drones.

890 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers over the past day, November 19. In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 52 missiles and 57 air strikes, dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 4,442 shellings, 218 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,885 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The General Staff reported that air strikes targeted areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the General Staff, the situation as of the morning of November 20 is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropped 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems;

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Kolodiazhne and Dvorichanske;

In the Kupyansk direction, there were five attacks by the occupiers during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the directions of Novoosinove and Shyikivka;

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Stavky, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Zelena Dolyna, Novoselivka, as well as in the direction of Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Shyikivka;

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Verkhnokamyanske, Serebryanka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times;

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions near Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Virolyubivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and in the direction of the settlement of Bilokuzmynivka;

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka;

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Nove Shakhtove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Balagan, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlement of Hryshyne;

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske;

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Rivnopil, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of the settlements of Zatyshshia and Zelene;

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Prymorske;

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one other important enemy object. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 384 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 41 missiles, 68 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 106 drones on the night of November 20, but 29 hit 16 locations. In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones, most of which were "Shaheds".

Yevhen Ustimenko

