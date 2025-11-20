890 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers over the past day, November 19. In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 52 missiles and 57 air strikes, dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 4,442 shellings, 218 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,885 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The General Staff reported that air strikes targeted areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the General Staff, the situation as of the morning of November 20 is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropped 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems;

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Kolodiazhne and Dvorichanske;

In the Kupyansk direction, there were five attacks by the occupiers during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the directions of Novoosinove and Shyikivka;

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Stavky, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Zelena Dolyna, Novoselivka, as well as in the direction of Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Shyikivka;

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Verkhnokamyanske, Serebryanka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times;

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions near Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Virolyubivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and in the direction of the settlement of Bilokuzmynivka;

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka;

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhtove, Nove Shakhtove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Balagan, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlement of Hryshyne;

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske;

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Rivnopil, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of the settlements of Zatyshshia and Zelene;

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Prymorske;

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one other important enemy object. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 384 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 41 missiles, 68 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 106 drones on the night of November 20, but 29 hit 16 locations. In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones, most of which were "Shaheds".