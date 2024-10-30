Aftermath of UAV crash in Kyiv: 9 people injured, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, 9 people, including a child, were injured as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed Russian drones. 18 residents were evacuated from a high-rise building, and an administrative building was also damaged.
As a result of an attack by Russian armed forces' attack drones, debris was seen falling in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. In total, the air raid lasted more than two hours. This was reported by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko on Telegram, UNN reports.
Nineteen air attacks on Kyiv in October! Last night, Russian drones flew at the capital again. The air alert in Kyiv lasted for over 2 hours. Russian drones did not change their constant tactics - they came towards the capital from different directions and at different altitudes. The enemy drones were detected and neutralized in time by air defense forces and means,
Details
It is noted that earlier, as a result of an attack by Russian armed forces drones, debris fell in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. Here, a fire broke out in several apartments in a multi-story residential building. 18 people were evacuated from the building. Nine people were injured, including one child.
At another address in the area, a fire broke out in an administrative building, and later a depressurization of the hydraulic fracturing unit occurred (already eliminated). The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties,
Recall
On October 29, a UAV attack in Kyiv injured 6 people and damaged buildings and a gas pipe.