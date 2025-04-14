After the morning attack on Kharkiv, the enemy struck the suburbs: a man was wounded

Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv from the air in the morning, a civilian was wounded, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, on April 14, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the village of Slatyne, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the attack, at least 10 private residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

"A 63-year-old man was wounded. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

The type of aviation ammunition used by the enemy to attack the settlement is currently being identified.

Earlier this morning, according to the Prosecutor's Office, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, damaging a food warehouse.

"According to the investigation, on April 14, at about 5:30 a.m., an enemy strike drone hit the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. The impact was recorded on a food warehouse. The attack caused a fire. In addition, glazing was damaged in three buildings. No casualties," the statement said.

As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv RMA, the morning attack by the enemy in Kharkiv hit the former territory of a civilian enterprise.



It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used the Geran-2 UAV for the shelling.