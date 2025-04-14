After the morning attack on Kharkiv, the enemy struck the suburbs: a man was wounded

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13429 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11794 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17414 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26958 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58332 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55718 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33025 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59370 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106268 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164509 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13429 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46243 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58332 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55718 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164509 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19645 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20158 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21875 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23853 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26511 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

After the morning attack on Kharkiv, the enemy struck the suburbs: a man was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5320 views

Russian troops attacked the village of Slatyne, wounding a 63-year-old man and damaging houses. Also, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, causing a fire in a food warehouse.

After the morning attack on Kharkiv, the enemy struck the suburbs: a man was wounded

Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv from the air in the morning, a civilian was wounded, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 14, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the village of Slatyne, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the attack, at least 10 private residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

"A 63-year-old man was wounded. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

The type of aviation ammunition used by the enemy to attack the settlement is currently being identified.

Earlier this morning, according to the Prosecutor's Office, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, damaging a food warehouse.

"According to the investigation, on April 14, at about 5:30 a.m., an enemy strike drone hit the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. The impact was recorded on a food warehouse. The attack caused a fire. In addition, glazing was damaged in three buildings. No casualties," the statement said.

As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv RMA, the morning attack by the enemy in Kharkiv hit the former territory of a civilian enterprise.

It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used the Geran-2 UAV for the shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79