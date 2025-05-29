After the "classic" May thunderstorms, there will still be rain, but it will get warmer from June - weather forecaster

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1792 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14155 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20928 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37113 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53294 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97089 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100293 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110493 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37107 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129941 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207769 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218290 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222598 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8412 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18412 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80421 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140909 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79729 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

After the "classic" May thunderstorms, there will still be rain, but it will get warmer from June - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Currently - May rains with thunderstorms, hail and squalls. From the beginning of June, the air temperature will fluctuate within +23...+26 degrees.

After the "classic" May thunderstorms, there will still be rain, but it will get warmer from June - weather forecaster

Since the beginning of June, it will get warmer in Ukraine, but a complete cessation of rains is not expected, but now - a classic May rain with classic thunderstorms, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Classic May rain with classic thunderstorms, hail and even squalls. Kyiv does not change its climatic habits. Like, in fact, the whole of Ukraine. On May 30, there will be less rain in Kyiv in general, compared to today

- Didenko wrote.

However, according to her, "the strip on the map below will be rainy, sometimes with thunderstorms or even hail."

But the western part of Ukraine, a significant part of the east and center will be in dry weather tomorrow, albeit temporarily. Unless some local rains break through, the forecaster noted.

The air temperature on Friday, according to the forecast, will again be distributed as it is now: +23...+26 degrees in the east, +15...+19 degrees in the west, and +20...+24 degrees in the rest of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, on May 30, according to her data, it will be a little rainy at times, there will be sun, about +20 degrees is expected during the day.

It will get warmer from the beginning of June, but a complete cessation of rains is not expected. The air temperature will fluctuate within +23...+26 degrees, in the east and south up to +24...+29 degrees. Gentle summer

- Didenko noted.

Hail, thunderstorms and power outages: Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather. 29.05.25, 12:29 • 660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.17
Bitcoin
$108,527.30
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,306.41
Ethereum
$2,736.77