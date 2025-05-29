After the "classic" May thunderstorms, there will still be rain, but it will get warmer from June - weather forecaster

Since the beginning of June, it will get warmer in Ukraine, but a complete cessation of rains is not expected, but now - a classic May rain with classic thunderstorms, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Classic May rain with classic thunderstorms, hail and even squalls. Kyiv does not change its climatic habits. Like, in fact, the whole of Ukraine. On May 30, there will be less rain in Kyiv in general, compared to today - Didenko wrote.

However, according to her, "the strip on the map below will be rainy, sometimes with thunderstorms or even hail."

But the western part of Ukraine, a significant part of the east and center will be in dry weather tomorrow, albeit temporarily. Unless some local rains break through, the forecaster noted.

The air temperature on Friday, according to the forecast, will again be distributed as it is now: +23...+26 degrees in the east, +15...+19 degrees in the west, and +20...+24 degrees in the rest of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, on May 30, according to her data, it will be a little rainy at times, there will be sun, about +20 degrees is expected during the day.

It will get warmer from the beginning of June, but a complete cessation of rains is not expected. The air temperature will fluctuate within +23...+26 degrees, in the east and south up to +24...+29 degrees. Gentle summer - Didenko noted.

Hail, thunderstorms and power outages: Kyiv and the region were hit by bad weather.