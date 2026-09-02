Affordable loans and more — Ukraine will expand state support for supermarkets and marketplaces amid russian attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the largest supermarkets, hypermarkets and marketplaces to discuss how the state can support companies that continue to operate amid Russian strikes. The Head of State reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

I met with representatives of Ukrainian businesses. Among them were the owners, managers and directors of the largest food and construction supermarkets, hypermarkets and marketplaces. We primarily discussed how the state can support these logistically important businesses amid Russian strikes. The Ministers of Finance and Economy, together with the National Bank and the Office team, should prepare decisions in the near future on expanding support programs for businesses – the President said.

In particular, they plan to expand companies’ opportunities to participate in the affordable lending program. This concerns enterprises that currently do not meet the established requirements but continue to operate and provide Ukrainians with essential goods.

According to the President, such a program must be realistic and fully practical for businesses. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should also facilitate the achievement of the necessary agreements with international partners in order to preserve businesses’ operations in Ukraine and the necessary level of economic activity.

The relevant tasks have been set. Every week, we will also identify businesses’ needs and resolve issues that arise, including updating decisions and regulations and making the necessary changes to algorithms to ensure normal supplies to cities and communities. We will regularly hold meetings with business representatives, government officials and the structures necessary for joint work. It is right and positive to listen to one another. We also discussed the specifics of working during air raid alerts, including the new approach to alerts developed today by the government together with the military and representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who continues to work in Ukraine, supports people and keeps the economy going despite all the risks and constant Russian attacks. Thank you to everyone who cares about lives and people! – Zelenskyy emphasized.

To remind you

The business activity expectations index in August fell to 48.3. Entrepreneurs cited losses from attacks, the blockade of ports, expensive fuel and a labor shortage.