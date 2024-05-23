Adversary fired 462 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the occupation forces carried out 462 attacks on the territory of 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy used various types of weapons in its aggression:

- There were two air strikes on Novoandriivka.

- 232 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications fired at Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

- Two multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

- A total of 226 artillery attacks were made on Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Verbove.

Over the day, 15 reports of residential destruction were registered .

Fortunately, civilians were not injured.

