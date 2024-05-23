ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Adversary fired 462 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20457 views

Over the past 24 hours, russian troops fired 462 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.

Over the past day, the occupation forces carried out 462 attacks on the territory of 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy used various types of weapons in its aggression:

- There were two air strikes on Novoandriivka.

- 232 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications fired at Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

- Two multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

- A total of 226 artillery attacks were made on Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Verbove.

Over the day, 15 reports of residential destruction were registered .

Fortunately, civilians were not injured.

