Adversary fired 462 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region
Over the past 24 hours, russian troops fired 462 times at 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.
Details
The enemy used various types of weapons in its aggression:
- There were two air strikes on Novoandriivka.
- 232 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications fired at Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
- Two multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
- A total of 226 artillery attacks were made on Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Verbove.
Over the day, 15 reports of residential destruction were registered .
Fortunately, civilians were not injured.
