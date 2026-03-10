$43.730.0850.540.36
08:20 AM • 654 views
Admission-2026: Schedule and Rules for Master's and Postgraduate Admissions Approved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Entrance examinations will be conducted in the format of external independent evaluation (ZNO) with a mandatory unified entrance exam (EVI). The main testing session for master's and postgraduate students will begin in June and July.

Admission-2026: Schedule and Rules for Master's and Postgraduate Admissions Approved

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has determined the algorithm for conducting entrance examinations for master's and postgraduate studies in 2026, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Education and Science approved the calendar plans for organizing and conducting examinations for future master's and postgraduate students. In 2026, entrance examinations for master's and postgraduate studies will be conducted using external independent evaluation technologies

- stated the Ministry of Education and Science.

The unified entrance examination (UEE) is mandatory, which includes a general academic competence test (GACT) and a foreign language test.

Applicants for master's degrees in certain specialties, the list of which will be specified in the Admission Procedure for Higher Education in 2026, will additionally take a unified professional entrance examination (UPEE), and applicants for postgraduate studies will take an examination in research methodology.

Master's admission campaign schedule

The admission process for the second (master's) level of higher education will take place from April to August.

  Основний період Додатковий період*
Реєстрація 23 квітня-14 травня (опрацювання документів триває до 19 травня) 28 травня (опрацювання документів триває до 1 червня)
Тестування 26 червня-14 липня 21 серпня
Результати до 23 липня до 21 серпня

 

Invitation passes for the main session will appear in the participants' accounts by June 19, and for the additional session by July 28.

Postgraduate entrance examination schedule

For applicants planning to obtain a Doctor of Philosophy or Doctor of Arts degree, a calendar plan has been established, which provides for a start in April and an end in September.

  Основний період Додатковий період*
Реєстрація 23 квітня-14 травня (опрацювання документів триває до 19 травня) 26-28 травня (опрацювання документів триває до 1 червня)
Тестування 14-29 липня 24-28 серпня
Результати до 7 серпня до 4 вересня

 

Information about the place and time of the main session will be received by participants in their accounts by June 19, and for the additional session by August 19.

*The additional session is available to those who, for valid reasons:

  • were unable to participate in the main session testing; were unable to start or complete the entrance examination tasks;
    • chose to take the UPEE in areas whose subject tests take place simultaneously during the main session.

      NMT-2026: MES determined dates for main and additional sessions27.02.26, 19:06 • 3394 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyEducation
      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine