Adjusted missile strikes on Odesa for the FSB - SBU detained a "mole" in the State Border Guard Service

Law enforcement officers caught "red-handed" and detained an FSB agent in the ranks of the Defense Forces. He turned out to be a marine of the State Border Guard Service, who was transmitting data to the enemy for strikes on Odesa. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He turned out to be a marine of the State Border Guard Service recruited by the enemy, who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on Odesa. According to the case materials, the suspect identified the combat positions of mobile fire groups, radar stations, and anti-aircraft batteries protecting the sky of the port city. - the post says.

According to preliminary information, the Russians hoped to use the obtained data to prepare new air attacks on Odesa, trying to bypass Ukrainian air defense. Among the main "targets" of the Russian Federation were places of concentration of Ukrainian troops performing combat missions on the southern front.

According to the case materials, the agent drove around the city and its surroundings by taxi to secretly photograph military facilities with his phone camera from the car window. SBU officers caught the Russian "mole" red-handed when he was photographing the facade of a military facility that the Russians were preparing to strike with a missile. - the post says.

As the investigation established, the marine was recruited by the FSB when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. During the search, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) - the post says.

Currently, the offender is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

A bank employee in Kyiv transmitted data on military facilities, banking secrecy, and personal data of military personnel to the FSB. He was detained and will be tried for treason.