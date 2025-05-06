Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry — a new strategy for classic cognacs

Real cognac is an experience passed down from generation to generation, it is a tradition that demands respect, and aging that gives it a noble character. Adjari combines these classic values with new shades, expanding the idea of the drink's sophistication. Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry are aged cognacs that reveal new shades of classic taste, preserving its purity and character. It's not just a drink – it's a style that emphasizes your personality and mood. It's time to enjoy cognac, which embodies the mastery of years, impeccable aging and the nobility of traditions.

Traditions that do not need to be changed

Cognac is an art that requires time, patience and skill. It is the choice of those who appreciate depth and sophistication. Adjari remains true to the classic cognac, revealing its taste depth and adding subtle notes that do not disturb, but only emphasize perfection. Five years of aging, natural flavorings and exquisite recipe make this drink the choice of those who appreciate impeccable quality and choose only time-tested traditions.

"Adjari is a commitment to traditions that have been honed over the centuries, it is the nobility of aging, which is revealed in every sip. It is the choice of those who know the true value of time, patience and impeccable taste,"

Adjari Orange is a noble drink in which subtle citrus notes emphasize its complexity and depth. It combines rich orange zest with warm notes of spices, creating a distinct and harmonious taste. Its taste is revealed gradually, moving from noble softness to a rich, warm aftertaste.

Adjari Orange is for those who know that classics have no limits, and the elegance of taste can always be revealed in a new way.

Adjari Orange is a moment of enjoyment after a busy day, leisurely evenings with close friends or to the accompaniment of classical music.

Cognac reveals new facets of taste together with exquisite cheeses of medium aging, complements the smoky notes of smoked chicken and perfectly emphasizes the bright acidity of citrus desserts.

Adjari Cherry is a traditional drink in which exquisite notes of ripe cherry give softness and elegance, without disturbing its classic perfection, and notes of dark chocolate emphasize the noble complexity of this drink, making it ideal for connoisseurs of classics. Its texture is velvety, with a long and noble aftertaste, leaving a pleasant berry tartness and light warmth on the palate.

Adjari Cherry is about the atmosphere that fills the space and creates the mood. Its deep, velvety taste is created for classic evenings in a warm atmosphere, for moments when you can immerse yourself in thoughts, enjoying a sense of harmony. It is a drink that emphasizes style and complements the moments when you want to enjoy life without rushing.

It is perfect for leisurely dinners with old friends, cozy evenings or atmospheric moments on the terrace with a glass in hand and thoughts about the past and future.

Adjari Cherry is the perfect choice for true connoisseurs of classics who know that every glass of cognac has its own story.

The new Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry are already available in retail stores in Ukraine.

This is more than just a new choice – it is a return to true cognac culture, where every sip embodies impeccable aging, harmonious balance and respect for traditions.

True style is a commitment to quality that has stood the test of time. Adjari is a classic that does not change, but only confirms its exclusivity. Discover Adjari – a real cognac created for moments of true pleasure.

Adjari – a taste that celebrates your achievements. This is a moment when you can afford to enjoy without rushing. It's about true quality that deserves respect, about aging that shapes character, and about a taste that is a reward for years of experience and loyalty to your principles.

Official website - http://adjari.com.ua

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/adjari_cognac/