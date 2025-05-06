$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 15975 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21764 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52168 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41197 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47559 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87741 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47031 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40591 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57656 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130856 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry — a new strategy for classic cognacs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Aged cognacs that reveal new shades of classic taste. The choice of those who appreciate impeccable quality.

Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry — a new strategy for classic cognacs

Real cognac is an experience passed down from generation to generation, it is a tradition that demands respect, and aging that gives it a noble character. Adjari combines these classic values with new shades, expanding the idea of the drink's sophistication. Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry are aged cognacs that reveal new shades of classic taste, preserving its purity and character. It's not just a drink – it's a style that emphasizes your personality and mood. It's time to enjoy cognac, which embodies the mastery of years, impeccable aging and the nobility of traditions.

Traditions that do not need to be changed

Cognac is an art that requires time, patience and skill. It is the choice of those who appreciate depth and sophistication. Adjari remains true to the classic cognac, revealing its taste depth and adding subtle notes that do not disturb, but only emphasize perfection. Five years of aging, natural flavorings and exquisite recipe make this drink the choice of those who appreciate impeccable quality and choose only time-tested traditions.

"Adjari is a commitment to traditions that have been honed over the centuries, it is the nobility of aging, which is revealed in every sip. It is the choice of those who know the true value of time, patience and impeccable taste," 

Adjari Orange is a noble drink in which subtle citrus notes emphasize its complexity and depth. It combines rich orange zest with warm notes of spices, creating a distinct and harmonious taste. Its taste is revealed gradually, moving from noble softness to a rich, warm aftertaste. 

Adjari Orange is for those who know that classics have no limits, and the elegance of taste can always be revealed in a new way. 

Adjari Orange is a moment of enjoyment after a busy day, leisurely evenings with close friends or to the accompaniment of classical music. 

Cognac reveals new facets of taste together with exquisite cheeses of medium aging, complements the smoky notes of smoked chicken and perfectly emphasizes the bright acidity of citrus desserts.

Adjari Cherry is a traditional drink in which exquisite notes of ripe cherry give softness and elegance, without disturbing its classic perfection, and notes of dark chocolate emphasize the noble complexity of this drink, making it ideal for connoisseurs of classics. Its texture is velvety, with a long and noble aftertaste, leaving a pleasant berry tartness and light warmth on the palate.

Adjari Cherry is about the atmosphere that fills the space and creates the mood. Its deep, velvety taste is created for classic evenings in a warm atmosphere, for moments when you can immerse yourself in thoughts, enjoying a sense of harmony. It is a drink that emphasizes style and complements the moments when you want to enjoy life without rushing.

It is perfect for leisurely dinners with old friends, cozy evenings or atmospheric moments on the terrace with a glass in hand and thoughts about the past and future. 

Adjari Cherry is the perfect choice for true connoisseurs of classics who know that every glass of cognac has its own story.

The new Adjari Orange and Adjari Cherry are already available in retail stores in Ukraine. 

This is more than just a new choice – it is a return to true cognac culture, where every sip embodies impeccable aging, harmonious balance and respect for traditions.

True style is a commitment to quality that has stood the test of time. Adjari is a classic that does not change, but only confirms its exclusivity. Discover Adjari – a real cognac created for moments of true pleasure.

Adjari – a taste that celebrates your achievements. This is a moment when you can afford to enjoy without rushing. It's about true quality that deserves respect, about aging that shapes character, and about a taste that is a reward for years of experience and loyalty to your principles.

Official website - http://adjari.com.ua 

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/adjari_cognac/

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

