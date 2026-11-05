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Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Adam Driver said he will no longer play Kylo Ren. Disney rejected his film project about Ben Solo.

Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"
Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

Actor Adam Driver rules out any possibility of returning to the "Star Wars" galaxy in the role of Kylo Ren. UNN reports this, citing Variety.

Details

In a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Driver was asked whether he thought he would ever play the villain in the franchise again. The actor replied: "Yes, it’s over… No more "Star Wars"."

We, Driver said, referring to Disney studio executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, who rejected the script for a standalone film about Kylo Ren that he had proposed with Steven Soderbergh, "tried to make another film," "but they said: "No, he’s dead.""

"I was always interested in making another "Star Wars" film," Driver said at the time. "We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They liked the idea. They completely understood our perspective and why we were doing it. We showed it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said "no." They didn’t see how Ben Solo could be alive. And that was the end of it."

During the interview, Driver continued, reiterating that Soderbergh had been appointed director and that "we worked on it for several years, really and seriously." "Scott Z. Burns, Rebecca Blunt, Soderbergh, and I wrote a wonderful script together ... It was amazing. It was really cool. But, you know, I don’t make the decisions," Driver noted.

Driver was then asked whether he would return if someone "revived" the project. "If they want to, okay. But we’re not going to… It’s not our decision," Driver said. "I think the train has already left the station." Driver praised the "fan reaction" to the canceled film, which he called "pretty incredible." "I didn’t expect there to be billboards and people flying planes over Disney and so on. It was pretty cool," he noted.

When news of the film emerged, a group of "Star Wars" fans paid for a plane to fly over the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, in the United States, carrying a banner that read "Save the Hunt for Ben Solo."

In April, Soderbergh expressed a view similar to Driver’s, saying that the film "would have happened" "if it was meant to happen."

George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directing23.09.26, 08:39 • 59422 views

Julia Shramko

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