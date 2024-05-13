Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York

Actor Steve Buscemi is fine after a man punched him in the face on a street in New York in the United States, his publicist said on Sunday, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

The 66-year-old star of Fargo and Underground Empire was attacked late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding in the area of his left eye.

"Steve Buscemi was attacked in midtown Manhattan and is yet another victim of a random act of violence in the city," his publicist said in a statement on Sunday. - "He is doing well and appreciates all the good wishes.

The New York Police Department released a statement on Wednesday regarding the attack. Buscemi's representative confirmed on Sunday that the unidentified victim of the attack, mentioned in the police statement, was an actor.

The police department said no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Addendum

On March 31, Buscemi's colleague in the film Underground Empire Michael Stulbarg was hit in the back of the head with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park. Stulbarg chased the attacker, who was taken into custody near the park.