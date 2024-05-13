Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61029 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146574 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150948 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247110 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173399 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164788 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113028 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62862 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100598 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32805 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37037 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236207 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223128 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61035 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37037 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44069 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112260 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113202 views
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115332 views

Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face during a random act of violence on the street in Manhattan, New York, leaving him with bruising, swelling and bleeding, but he is feeling fine.

Actor Steve Buscemi is fine after a man punched him in the face on a street in New York in the United States, his publicist said on Sunday, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

The 66-year-old star of Fargo and Underground Empire was attacked late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding in the area of his left eye.

"Steve Buscemi was attacked in midtown Manhattan and is yet another victim of a random act of violence in the city," his publicist said in a statement on Sunday. - "He is doing well and appreciates all the good wishes.

The New York Police Department released a statement on Wednesday regarding the attack. Buscemi's representative confirmed on Sunday that the unidentified victim of the attack, mentioned in the police statement, was an actor.

The police department said no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Addendum

On March 31, Buscemi's colleague in the film Underground Empire Michael Stulbarg was hit in the back of the head with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park. Stulbarg chased the attacker, who was taken into custody near the park.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
manhattanManhattan
new-york-cityNew York City
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising