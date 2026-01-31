Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death

$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM • 19138 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 36024 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 37160 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 25503 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 24118 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 21318 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 21860 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 21657 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 22621 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 26632 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of Mariupol
January 30, 11:30 PM • 15009 views
Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"
January 31, 12:37 AM • 15558 views
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - Bloomberg
January 31, 02:32 AM • 8336 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's office
05:18 AM • 7878 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'
06:30 AM • 12648 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 37160 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 24329 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 29355 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 32790 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 89764 views
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death
09:00 AM • 72 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder
07:38 AM • 1660 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3
January 30, 06:42 PM • 14095 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen
January 30, 06:12 PM • 14200 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview
January 30, 05:25 PM • 14511 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Actor Gene Hackman's Santa Fe estate is for sale for $6.25 million. This comes almost a year after he and his wife were found dead in the home.

Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death
Aram Herrera/Airs Cloud Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Actor Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home is listed for sale for $6.25 million. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

"Actor Gene Hackman's New Mexico home is listed for sale for $6.25 million, nearly a year after he and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in the house," the publication writes.

The house, which was purchased in the 1990s, is located in a wooded area in a gated community in Santa Fe.

The hilltop estate, which offers magnificent views of the Jemez Mountains, has a total living area of over 1,200 square meters, six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half-baths. It includes a three-bedroom adobe-style main house with a gym, game room, and wine cellar; a three-bedroom guesthouse; and an art studio where Hackman dedicated most of his time to painting and sculpting.

Recall

Gene Hackman, an unforgettable actor of the 70s or "golden decade" of Hollywood, as well as the 80s and 90s, died at the age of 95.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

