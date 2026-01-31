Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death

Aram Herrera/Airs Cloud Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Actor Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home is listed for sale for $6.25 million. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

"Actor Gene Hackman's New Mexico home is listed for sale for $6.25 million, nearly a year after he and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in the house," the publication writes.

The house, which was purchased in the 1990s, is located in a wooded area in a gated community in Santa Fe.

The hilltop estate, which offers magnificent views of the Jemez Mountains, has a total living area of over 1,200 square meters, six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half-baths. It includes a three-bedroom adobe-style main house with a gym, game room, and wine cellar; a three-bedroom guesthouse; and an art studio where Hackman dedicated most of his time to painting and sculpting.

Recall

Gene Hackman, an unforgettable actor of the 70s or "golden decade" of Hollywood, as well as the 80s and 90s, died at the age of 95.