Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists: Prosecutor General after meeting with media in Lithuania
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the importance of international cooperation in investigating Russian war crimes. He noted that Lithuania was one of the first to join the joint investigative team, and its decision to prosecute a suspected war criminal is historic.
Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists; together, we will ensure the inevitability of punishment. This was emphasized by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, summarizing the meeting with Lithuanian media, UNN reports.
Today in Lithuania, a meeting with local journalists and another opportunity to thank partners for their solidarity. Lithuanian media deeply feel our tragedy and are doing important work: telling the world the truth about Russia's atrocities. This matters: when the truth is spoken loudly, impunity weakens.
During the conversation, Kravchenko emphasized the key points:
• approximately 190,000 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes have been registered and are being investigated in Ukraine;
• international coordination is vital. The Joint Investigation Team, which Lithuania was one of the first to join, is an example of effective cooperation;
• the decision of Lithuanian partners to prosecute a suspect in war crimes is historic and sends a strong signal: no perpetrator, no commander will escape justice.
It is clear to me: achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists. I am confident that together we will achieve the inevitability of punishment. And we will ensure that future generations never experience what present-day Ukraine is going through.
Recall
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin summarized his visit to Lithuania, the main purpose of which was the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, stating that coordination of further steps in this direction took place with Lithuanian colleagues.