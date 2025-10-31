Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists: Prosecutor General after meeting with media in Lithuania

$42.080.01
06:17 PM
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agency
October 31, 09:18 AM
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
October 31, 09:35 AM
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
October 31, 10:39 AM
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
October 31, 11:19 AM
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
02:59 PM
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
02:59 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 12:08 PM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
October 31, 10:39 AM
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
October 31, 09:35 AM
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
02:59 PM
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
October 31, 11:19 AM
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
October 30, 07:41 PM
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
October 29, 03:50 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
October 29, 01:18 PM
Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists: Prosecutor General after meeting with media in Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the importance of international cooperation in investigating Russian war crimes. He noted that Lithuania was one of the first to join the joint investigative team, and its decision to prosecute a suspected war criminal is historic.

Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists: Prosecutor General after meeting with media in Lithuania

Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists; together, we will ensure the inevitability of punishment. This was emphasized by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, summarizing the meeting with Lithuanian media, UNN reports.

Today in Lithuania, a meeting with local journalists and another opportunity to thank partners for their solidarity. Lithuanian media deeply feel our tragedy and are doing important work: telling the world the truth about Russia's atrocities. This matters: when the truth is spoken loudly, impunity weakens.

- reported the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

During the conversation, Kravchenko emphasized the key points:

• approximately 190,000 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes have been registered and are being investigated in Ukraine;

• international coordination is vital. The Joint Investigation Team, which Lithuania was one of the first to join, is an example of effective cooperation;

• the decision of Lithuanian partners to prosecute a suspect in war crimes is historic and sends a strong signal: no perpetrator, no commander will escape justice.

Ukraine will ask Lithuania to extradite a Ukrainian who fought on the side of the Russian Federation and is suspected of treason - Kravchenko
31.10.25, 15:56

It is clear to me: achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists. I am confident that together we will achieve the inevitability of punishment. And we will ensure that future generations never experience what present-day Ukraine is going through.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin summarized his visit to Lithuania, the main purpose of which was the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, stating that coordination of further steps in this direction took place with Lithuanian colleagues.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Lithuania
Ukraine