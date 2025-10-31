Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists: Prosecutor General after meeting with media in Lithuania

Achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists; together, we will ensure the inevitability of punishment. This was emphasized by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, summarizing the meeting with Lithuanian media, UNN reports.

Today in Lithuania, a meeting with local journalists and another opportunity to thank partners for their solidarity. Lithuanian media deeply feel our tragedy and are doing important work: telling the world the truth about Russia's atrocities. This matters: when the truth is spoken loudly, impunity weakens. - reported the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

During the conversation, Kravchenko emphasized the key points:

• approximately 190,000 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes have been registered and are being investigated in Ukraine;

• international coordination is vital. The Joint Investigation Team, which Lithuania was one of the first to join, is an example of effective cooperation;

• the decision of Lithuanian partners to prosecute a suspect in war crimes is historic and sends a strong signal: no perpetrator, no commander will escape justice.

Ukraine will ask Lithuania to extradite a Ukrainian who fought on the side of the Russian Federation and is suspected of treason - Kravchenko

It is clear to me: achieving justice is a joint effort of states, investigators, and journalists. I am confident that together we will achieve the inevitability of punishment. And we will ensure that future generations never experience what present-day Ukraine is going through. - summarized the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin summarized his visit to Lithuania, the main purpose of which was the first-ever extradition of a Russian serviceman for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, stating that coordination of further steps in this direction took place with Lithuanian colleagues.