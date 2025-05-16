Accrual of utility bills in front-line territories: the government acknowledged that there is a problem and is solving it

There is a problem in Ukraine regarding the accrual of utility bills in the front-line territories. Some changes are currently being developed to regulatory acts, to legislative acts in order to resolve this issue. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba during the "Question Hour" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Kuleba commented on the statement of People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod that today there are many appeals from people who say that they are charged for utilities that they did not consume, namely in the territories that were occupied and then de-occupied.

They also charge for electricity in the occupied territory, charge for electricity losses on houses where military personnel live, but this is not registered anywhere.

Regarding your question about the accrual of utility bills in the front-line territories, we are indeed aware of this problem and I can say and confirm that such cases exist. But we are trying to respond quickly and are now developing some changes to regulatory acts, to legislative acts in order to resolve this issue. - Kuleba said.

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Supplement

Parliament approved as a basis a bill that proposes to abolish the accrual of utility services for damaged or destroyed housing as a result of the war. Utility payments are planned not to be charged during the entire period of housing restoration.