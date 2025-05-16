Accrual of utility bills in front-line territories: the government acknowledged that there is a problem and is solving it

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3796 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16540 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29474 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 33994 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137434 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161896 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143698 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181900 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392194 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219699 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 211925 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274358 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338253 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392181 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15354 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30386 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68136 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106178 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132042 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Accrual of utility bills in front-line territories: the government acknowledged that there is a problem and is solving it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The government is working on amendments to legislation to regulate the issue of utility bills in front-line territories. People are charged for services they did not consume.

Accrual of utility bills in front-line territories: the government acknowledged that there is a problem and is solving it

There is a problem in Ukraine regarding the accrual of utility bills in the front-line territories. Some changes are currently being developed to regulatory acts, to legislative acts in order to resolve this issue. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba during the "Question Hour" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Kuleba commented on the statement of People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod that today there are many appeals from people who say that they are charged for utilities that they did not consume, namely in the territories that were occupied and then de-occupied.

They also charge for electricity in the occupied territory, charge for electricity losses on houses where military personnel live, but this is not registered anywhere.

Regarding your question about the accrual of utility bills in the front-line territories, we are indeed aware of this problem and I can say and confirm that such cases exist. But we are trying to respond quickly and are now developing some changes to regulatory acts, to legislative acts in order to resolve this issue.

- Kuleba said.

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment 02.05.25, 14:48 • 74408 views

Supplement

Parliament approved as a basis a bill that proposes to abolish the accrual of utility services for damaged or destroyed housing as a result of the war. Utility payments are planned not to be charged during the entire period of housing restoration.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$103,804.90
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.82
Золото
$3,179.65
Ethereum
$2,624.83