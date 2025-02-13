The number of federal employees who have reportedly accepted the new US administration's furlough offer is less than 5% of the total number of federal employees.

Writes UNN with reference to NBC.

In the United States, about 75,000 federal employees have accepted the White House's offer of “deferred retirement” to resign but receive a salary until September. This was reported by a representative of the Office of Personnel Management.

It is claimed that the severance program “offers generous benefits so that federal employees can plan for their future” and will no longer accept any more applications.

It should be noted that the number of federal employees who reportedly accepted the offer is less than 5% of the total number of federal employees. The administration had higher expectations, hoping that between 5% and 10% of federal employees would accept the offer.

The offer expired on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled on to end the temporary suspension of the program.

As of 7:00 pm today, the program is closed. There is no longer any doubt: The deferred retirement program was both a legitimate and valuable opportunity for federal employees. This program was carefully designed, thoroughly vetted, and provides generous benefits so that federal employees can plan for their future - said in her statement the representative of OPM (Office of Personnel Management of the United States of America) McLorin Pinover.

A US federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from sending 2,200 USAID employees on paid furlough. The court sided with two associations of federal employees who challenged the decision to effectively close the agency.

