About 60 countries and organizations confirmed participation in mine action conference in Switzerland - Ministry of Economy
Kyiv • UNN
Switzerland will host an international conference on mine action in Ukraine. About 60 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation in the event, which will take place on October 17-18 in Lausanne.
The conference in Lausanne is the largest international event on mine action in Ukraine. It is very important for us to have a broad international presence at the event, as it is an opportunity to raise the issue of humanitarian demining at the highest level, synchronize efforts and jointly achieve that our land becomes safe. We are grateful to the Swiss side for their willingness to host the conference. To date, in addition to the organizers, 48 other countries and about ten international organizations have confirmed their participation
According to her, the event will also be attended by representatives of scientific institutions, manufacturers of demining machinery and equipment, mine action operators, etc.
The parties also discussed other issues:
- current state of mine action in Ukraine;
- cooperation in the development of the National Standards of Ukraine on Mine Action, etc.
The conference on mine action in Ukraine will be held in Lausanne on October 17-18.
