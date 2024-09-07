ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Office of Mine Action of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has appeared in Ukraine

The Office of Mine Action of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has appeared in Ukraine

The SES has established a Mine Action Office to coordinate and control mine clearance in Ukraine. The new body will improve the efficiency of demining quality management and conduct information work with the public on mine safety.

The State Emergency Service has opened its Office of Mine Action of the SES. This will help to increase the effectiveness of the quality management system for demining and inspection of territories, the State Emergency Service said, UNN reports .

Details

The agency noted that the newly created Mine Action Office had already held a working meeting with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and his deputies. During the meeting, they heard operational reports from rescuers from different regions of the country.

The government has allowed humanitarian demining operators to book all their sappers25.06.24, 19:44 • 19422 views

The Mine Action Office is a coordinating body of the SES that will be responsible for planning, monitoring, practical organization and coordination of demining tasks. In addition, it will certify mine action operators and control their quality. 

Mine action is one of the priorities for today, as Ukraine has become one of the most mined countries in the world due to the full-scale invasion of the aggressor. Establishment of the Office will increase the efficiency of the quality management system for demining and inspection of territories

- Klymenko is sure. 

During the visit, the Office staff demonstrated an interactive map that works in real time. It shows the activities of sappers, the work of mechanized demining machines, as well as places where explosive devices have already been found or are likely to be found.

The head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danik, added that the Office will conduct outreach to the public on mine safety.

 The SES explains that the launch of the Office of Mine Action is an important step in the fight against the mine threat in Ukraine, which resulted from military aggression.

The Office will not only coordinate and monitor demining, but also raise public awareness of mine risk, which is critical to saving lives. The initiative will help to organize and execute demining more efficiently, ensuring quality control and compliance with international standards. 

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

