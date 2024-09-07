The Office of Mine Action of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has appeared in Ukraine

The State Emergency Service has opened its Office of Mine Action of the SES. This will help to increase the effectiveness of the quality management system for demining and inspection of territories, the State Emergency Service said, UNN reports .

The agency noted that the newly created Mine Action Office had already held a working meeting with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and his deputies. During the meeting, they heard operational reports from rescuers from different regions of the country.

The government has allowed humanitarian demining operators to book all their sappers

The Mine Action Office is a coordinating body of the SES that will be responsible for planning, monitoring, practical organization and coordination of demining tasks. In addition, it will certify mine action operators and control their quality.

Mine action is one of the priorities for today, as Ukraine has become one of the most mined countries in the world due to the full-scale invasion of the aggressor. Establishment of the Office will increase the efficiency of the quality management system for demining and inspection of territories - Klymenko is sure.

During the visit, the Office staff demonstrated an interactive map that works in real time. It shows the activities of sappers, the work of mechanized demining machines, as well as places where explosive devices have already been found or are likely to be found.

The head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danik, added that the Office will conduct outreach to the public on mine safety.

The SES explains that the launch of the Office of Mine Action is an important step in the fight against the mine threat in Ukraine, which resulted from military aggression.

The Office will not only coordinate and monitor demining, but also raise public awareness of mine risk, which is critical to saving lives. The initiative will help to organize and execute demining more efficiently, ensuring quality control and compliance with international standards.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.