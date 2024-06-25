The government has allowed humanitarian demining operators to book all their sappers

The Cabinet of ministers has adopted a decision that provides that enterprises that are certified Mine Action operators will be able to book 100% of the composition of groups or branches that directly conduct mine clearance.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, reports UNN.

Details

Enterprises, institutions, organizations that are certified Mine Action operators will be able to book 100% of the composition of groups or branches that directly conduct mine clearance - the message says.

It is noted that the government's decision provides for booking exclusively mine clearance specialists of a certified operator, who are part of the following groups:non-technical inspection;technical inspection; cleaning; inspection;quality control.

"We are talking about civilians who have received basic training sufficient to search for mines and explosive objects in the fields. Such employees can be booked regardless of their military accounting specialty, age, or military rank. The reservation may be canceled if the mine action operator does not carry out humanitarian demining operations within six months," the Ministry of Economy notes.

recall

earlier, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko stated that doctors, including women, are subject to military service, and their booking is conditional to provide medical care both in the civilian sectorand for the military. Priority is given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and if necessary, medics will be deployed for military needs.