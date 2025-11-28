$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 5342 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 13563 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13476 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 11990 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 27809 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19752 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17683 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 33096 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19525 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
AB InBev Efes Ukraine – on the list of industry leaders according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" magazine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

"TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" magazine included AB InBev Efes Ukraine in the list of "Industry Leaders 2025". The company was recognized for its resilience, efficiency, and development, as well as for modernizing production and expanding its product portfolio.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine – on the list of industry leaders according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" magazine
Serhiy Turov, Director of AB InBev Efes Ukraine's Chernihiv Brewery.

The magazine "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" presented the final rating "Industry Leaders of 2025", which recognized companies demonstrating resilience, operational efficiency, and the ability to develop despite market challenges. This was reported by UNN.

When forming the rating, the editorial board analyzed production indicators, investment scales, the implementation of technological solutions, and the dynamics of team growth.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine was among the leaders, confirming consistency in the development of its product portfolio and modernization of production.

"We invest in the reliability of equipment, the safety of the brewery's operation, and, of course, in new products," comments Serhii Turov, director of the Chernihiv brewery AB InBev Efes Ukraine.

On the occasion of the rating's publication, Serhii Turov gave an interview to Delo.ua, where he shared his approaches to production management, spoke about the modernization of the brewery, and the trends in the development of the beer segment in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
