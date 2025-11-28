AB InBev Efes Ukraine – on the list of industry leaders according to "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" magazine

Serhiy Turov, Director of AB InBev Efes Ukraine's Chernihiv Brewery.

The magazine "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" presented the final rating "Industry Leaders of 2025", which recognized companies demonstrating resilience, operational efficiency, and the ability to develop despite market challenges. This was reported by UNN.

When forming the rating, the editorial board analyzed production indicators, investment scales, the implementation of technological solutions, and the dynamics of team growth.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine was among the leaders, confirming consistency in the development of its product portfolio and modernization of production.

"We invest in the reliability of equipment, the safety of the brewery's operation, and, of course, in new products," comments Serhii Turov, director of the Chernihiv brewery AB InBev Efes Ukraine.

On the occasion of the rating's publication, Serhii Turov gave an interview to Delo.ua, where he shared his approaches to production management, spoke about the modernization of the brewery, and the trends in the development of the beer segment in Ukraine.