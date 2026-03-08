$43.810.0050.900.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

A Women's March took place in the center of Kyiv, where over 3,000 participants rallied in support of equality and safety

Kyiv • UNN

 1534 views

A large-scale rally was held in the capital in support of women in the Defense Forces and for the protection of the rights of those affected by the war. The event proceeded without any breaches of order.

A traditional Women's March took place in the capital's center, gathering over 3,000 people this year. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the main goal of the event was to draw attention to issues of safety, dignity, and the protection of women's rights amidst a full-scale war. Participants particularly emphasized supporting women in the defense forces, as well as protecting the rights of those in captivity or affected by conflict-related sexual violence. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to supporting servicewomen, the march addressed issues of countering discriminatory and regressive legislative initiatives. Participants demanded state guarantees of gender equality and enhanced social protection for women affected by the consequences of the war.

The march was coordinated by city services and accompanied by law enforcement and medics. Thanks to the coordinated work of emergency services, the event proceeded without significant public order violations, despite the challenging conditions of martial law. The KCMA confirmed that all necessary measures to ensure safety along the route were fully implemented.

Stepan Haftko

