A Women's March took place in the center of Kyiv, where over 3,000 participants rallied in support of equality and safety

A traditional Women's March took place in the capital's center, gathering over 3,000 people this year. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the main goal of the event was to draw attention to issues of safety, dignity, and the protection of women's rights amidst a full-scale war. Participants particularly emphasized supporting women in the defense forces, as well as protecting the rights of those in captivity or affected by conflict-related sexual violence. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to supporting servicewomen, the march addressed issues of countering discriminatory and regressive legislative initiatives. Participants demanded state guarantees of gender equality and enhanced social protection for women affected by the consequences of the war.

The march was coordinated by city services and accompanied by law enforcement and medics. Thanks to the coordinated work of emergency services, the event proceeded without significant public order violations, despite the challenging conditions of martial law. The KCMA confirmed that all necessary measures to ensure safety along the route were fully implemented.

