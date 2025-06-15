A woman who was preparing terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB was detained in Khmelnytskyi region

The suspect, commissioned by the Russian invaders, adjusted the air strikes of the Russian Armed Forces and passed on the coordinates of the Defense Forces.

This is reported by the press services of the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers detained a 59-year-old local unemployed woman who was recruited by the Russian invaders. It is noted that on the order of the Russian Federation, the suspect adjusted the air strikes of the occupiers on the Ukrainian region; she also planned to make improvised explosive devices for terrorist attacks.

According to the investigation, in April 2025, a representative of the FSB of the Russian Federation recruited a woman through the Telegram messenger. For a reward, she agreed to take photos and videos of military facilities in the city.

The agent tracked the locations of the Defense Forces and transmitted their coordinates. Among the enemy's priority targets were spare command posts and administrative buildings of the Armed Forces. - informs the SBU.

In addition, according to the investigation report, the defendant received from the occupiers a list of necessary components for the manufacture of an explosive device. She purchased these components.

According to the instructions of the Russian intelligence officer, the woman purchased all the necessary components for the explosives, but did not have time to assemble them. - transmits the press service of the SBU.

The woman was detained during another video recording near one of the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the scene, a phone with evidence of work for the FSB was seized from the detainee. During searches at the agent's place of residence, components for an explosive device were found. Investigators of the Security Service informed her of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). She was given a non-alternative measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Let us remind you

The SBU detained an FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia, a 42-year-old local resident, who collected coordinates for guiding Russian attacks. He filmed objects and installed cameras to track equipment.