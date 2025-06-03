A woman was detained in Lviv for desecrating 39 graves of soldiers

Law enforcement officers in Cherkasy detained a man who damaged memorial plaques at the burial site of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The perpetrator acted at night and was detained the next day, reports UNN, citing the communications department of the Cherkasy Oblast Police.

Details

According to the police, a 40-year-old man committed the crime on the Alley of Heroes, located in the city cemetery.

Police officers discovered damaged flags with the symbols of the police unit, installed at the burial sites of fallen soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine. - reported in the communications department of the Cherkasy Oblast Police.

Police officers identified the person involved and detained him.

Additionally

According to the investigation, the man had previously had problems with the law. He has been charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Desecration of a grave, other burial place, or the body of the deceased). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to five years.

