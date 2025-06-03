A woman was detained in Lviv for desecrating 39 graves of soldiers

$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 280 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 35071 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 74556 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 42779 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114484 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 103474 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 117137 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 123121 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 221929 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169560 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region
June 3, 02:10 AM • 42306 views

June 3, 02:10 AM • 42306 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA
June 3, 02:41 AM • 45625 views

June 3, 02:41 AM • 45625 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"
June 3, 03:12 AM • 49260 views

June 3, 03:12 AM • 49260 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details
07:15 AM • 22581 views

07:15 AM • 22581 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them
07:30 AM • 60418 views

07:30 AM • 60418 views
A woman was detained in Lviv for desecrating 39 graves of soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2268 views

A 40-year-old man was detained in Cherkasy for damaging memorial plaques and flags on the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. He faces up to 5 years in prison.

A woman was detained in Lviv for desecrating 39 graves of soldiers

Law enforcement officers in Cherkasy detained a man who damaged memorial plaques at the burial site of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The perpetrator acted at night and was detained the next day, reports UNN, citing the communications department of the Cherkasy Oblast Police.

Details

According to the police, a 40-year-old man committed the crime on the Alley of Heroes, located in the city cemetery.

Police officers discovered damaged flags with the symbols of the police unit, installed at the burial sites of fallen soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine.

- reported in the communications department of the Cherkasy Oblast Police.

Police officers identified the person involved and detained him.

Additionally

According to the investigation, the man had previously had problems with the law. He has been charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Desecration of a grave, other burial place, or the body of the deceased). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to five years.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Cherkassy
