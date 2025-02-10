A woman and her 14-year-old son suffered burns in Mykolaiv region as she tried to heat the stove with a gas can

In Mykolaiv region, a woman who tried to melt a stove with a gas canister suffered burns along with her 14-year-old son, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The accident occurred in the village of Veselynove.

According to the State Emergency Service, the spray can caught fire while trying to melt the stove.

The woman and her 14-year-old boy were injured. They were both hospitalized with burns to their stomachs, arms and faces.

