A week of ambitious plans: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 8 - 14

The main event of this week - the New Moon and it will mark the period when it is worth thinking about plans for the future. About what awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac in the period from 8 to 14 January especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko.

"The main event of this week will be the New Moon, which will take place on January 11 at 13:57 Kiev time in the sign of Capricorn. The New Moon always gives us new opportunities and it is a great time to plan for the future, and if you take into account that this New Moon will be the first in 2024, it can be used to plan for the entire year. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity.

Before this day, you should finish all the things you have started. On January 10, it is better to take care of the house, cleaning, cleansing of the soul and body, throw away unnecessary things from your life", - said the astrologer.

ARIES

This week will bring success in any activity. You may get a great offer related to career growth or a new job offer with better conditions. You will be able to successfully complete all previously started cases. Don't forget to spell out all your ambitious plans and desires on January 11, the New Moon. In material terms, the week also promises to be quite successful. A pleasant surprise awaits you on the weekend.

TAURUS

The week can be particularly successful for you. You can make a number of right decisions, realize all the things you have started. You will also feel the help of close people. At the beginning of the week, expect great luck! Long trips abroad, successful contacts with foreigners, solution of all documentary issues that may concern abroad are possible. On Monday, avoid negative emotions. It is now that you should decide on your plans for this year. Use January 11, the moment of the New Moon, for this purpose.

TWINS

This week will be full of pleasant surprises. You will also have to make urgent decisions and may have to take some risks. Legal matters can be successful, and you will be able to successfully close your debts and loans, pay taxes. There may be pleasant trips abroad. On the weekend you should spend time in nature, in solitude, to gain strength. Don't forget to write down your plans and desires on November 11.

RAKI

This week you will be able to agree on everything and with everyone and make everyone feel at ease. It's a good time to have interviews, negotiations, make successful contracts, sign important agreements. All legal issues can be easily resolved. You can also find favorable partners for your business. For you, this is a great period for personal relationships. You will be able to improve relations in marriage, spend a pleasant time with your soulmate. Don't forget to write down all your plans and desires on January 11, which will definitely come true in the near future.

LIONS

This is a great week for solving all business issues. It is now that you will be able to show all your professionalism, which will be noticed by the management. There is also a possibility that you will successfully change your job. In addition, you will be able to finalize all important matters. In the first half of the week there will be an opportunity to close debt issues and this applies not only to monetary aspects, but also to moral obligations. Also do not forget about your own health, it's time to do sports and healthy eating to improve your health. You will be lucky in love.

GIRLS

It is a good time for you to have a good rest and gain strength. You will benefit from pleasant impressions and vacations abroad. Don't forget to make your plans during the New Moon on January 11. This period is very good for creative Virgo. It is now that you will be able to express yourself brightly. Also, this week you will have to pay a lot of attention to your children. They will need your support. In love relationships, this is the brightest period of the year. You may meet your love.

SPRING

You are in a period when you will be fully immersed in domestic affairs. This is a good period for real estate matters, you can plan for renovation. Also expect a lot of meetings with relatives. You will be able to successfully close all issues regarding debts, loans and taxes. Do not forget to write down your wishes for the next year on January 11, at the New Moon.

SCORPIONS

This week will be full of interesting meetings and negotiations. A good period for those Scorpios who work with information or in the commercial sphere. Rely on your partners both in business and in marriage. Materially this week will be quite successful for you. You have a good period for buying a car and machinery. Don't forget to spell out your plans and desires on January 11, the New Moon. You will be lucky in love.

SAGITTARIANS

This week can bring you great success in finances and in all your business activities. It is a good time to develop your business. Successful investments are possible. You need to do some planning for 2024. And for this, use January 11, the moment of the New Moon. But, the difficulties of this week may be due to your emotionality and too much distraction. Try to be more attentive and get things done on time.

You'll be lucky in love.

CAPRICORNS

This week you can be the center of attention and personally the success of all your affairs will fully depend on you. Use January 11, the New Moon period, to spell out all your plans for the coming year 2024. It is now that great luck, interesting ideas may come to you, and you may also meet successful people who can change your life for the better. Take time to educate yourself. In love, good luck awaits you.

AQUARIANS

This is the period when you can fully immerse yourself in solving the accumulated problems. Besides, you now need to have a good look into yourself. You can turn to a psychologist for this purpose. You will need solitude, as well as rest in nature, yoga and meditation. This will help you understand what you want. Do not forget to write down all your wishes and plans for this year on January 11, at the time of the New Moon. Financially, this week will be quite stable and successful for you. Meetings with relatives are possible on the weekend.

FISH

This week can be quite bright for you and you can spend it with your close friends. Also use this week for planning. Especially on January 11, at the time of the New Moon, be sure to spell out your plans and desires for this year. Interesting ideas for new projects of your life may come to you. Right now you should rely on logic and judgment. This week you will be hindered by your own absent-mindedness and inattention, especially on the roads. Try to be more focused.