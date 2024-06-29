A Ukrainian swimmer has won a license for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Ukrainian swimmer Nika Sharafutdinova has received an additional quota from the IOC to compete in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Swimmer Nika Sharafutdinova will compete in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has received official confirmation from the International Olympic Committee that Ukrainian swimmer Nika Sharafutdinova has been granted a license for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
According to the information, the IOC provided an additional quota in view of the principle of gender equality. Therefore, Nika will compete in the 100-meter backstroke.
Nika Sharafutdinova brought the Ukrainian athletes the 9th license in swimming. However, in total, the Blue and Yellows will be represented by 5 swimmers.
