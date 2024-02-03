A Tu-95 crew commander was shot dead in Engels, Russia - DIU

In the city of Engels, Russia, the crew commander of a Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleg Stehachyov, was shot dead. This pilot of the Russian Air Force served at the Engels airbase and was directly involved in launching missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the crew commander of a Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleh Stegachov, was shot dead in the Russian city of Engels," the intelligence agency said on social media.

It is noted that "the said pilot of the Russian Air Force was born on 23.06.1983, served at the Engels air base (military unit 06987) - he was directly involved in launching missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and killing our people.

"As a result of the attack, Oleh Stegachov sustained gunshot wounds. We are checking whether he survived or not," the intelligence service said.

"We remind you that all war criminals will face retribution - we know your names, addresses, car numbers, usual routes and habits. Justice is inevitable!" the DIU emphasized.

