A Tu-95 crew commander was shot dead in Engels, Russia - DIU

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107310 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115515 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259709 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175780 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148500 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231421 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56539 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63951 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62485 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 41061 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 53653 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231421 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217049 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229037 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107312 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82207 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87526 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114877 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115691 views
A Tu-95 crew commander was shot dead in Engels, Russia - DIU

A Tu-95 crew commander was shot dead in Engels, Russia - DIU

 • 32489 views

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a pilot of a Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber was shot dead in the Russian city of Engels

In the city of Engels, Russia, the crew commander of a Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleg Stehachyov, was shot dead. This pilot of the Russian Air Force served at the Engels airbase and was directly involved in launching missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the crew commander of a Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleh Stegachov, was shot dead in the Russian city of Engels," the intelligence agency said on social media.

It is noted that "the said pilot of the Russian Air Force was born on 23.06.1983, served at the Engels air base (military unit 06987) - he was directly involved in launching missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and killing our people.

"As a result of the attack, Oleh Stegachov sustained gunshot wounds. We are checking whether he survived or not," the intelligence service said.

"We remind you that all war criminals will face retribution - we know your names, addresses, car numbers, usual routes and habits. Justice is inevitable!" the DIU emphasized.

Fire at Lukoil refinery in Volgograd "organized" by SBU drones - source03.02.24, 12:58 • 32506 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

