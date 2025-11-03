A true time machine: the oldest air reserve discovered in the East Antarctic crisis

A recently discovered bubble in Antarctic ice reveals "snapshots" of Earth's 6-million-year climate history. UNN reports with reference to Space.

Details

During an expedition to the Allan Hills in East Antarctica, a scientific team led by Sarah Shackleton of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and John Higgins of Princeton University collected a sample of the landscape's topography that significantly exceeded previous expectations. It is about air bubbles trapped in the ice core - it is indicated that the air cache sheds light on 6 million years of Earth's climate history.

The team created a library of what we call a "climate snapshot" about six times older than any previously published ice core data, complementing more detailed younger data from cores in the interior of Antarctica. – said COLDEX Director Ed Brook, a paleoclimatologist at Oregon State University.

To date the sample, scientists measured an isotope of argon, and then the team discovered a number of interesting pieces of evidence for previous scientific assumptions.

In particular, it turned out that during the Pliocene epoch there was a long period of cooling, when the Earth cooled by about 22 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius).

In further research, scientists plan to reconstruct atmospheric greenhouse gas levels, as well as study ocean temperatures.

Research teams also plan to return to Allan Hills to drill more cores and extract even more ancient ice.

According to COLDEX Director Ed Brook, a comprehensive long-term new study of this region between 2026 and 2031 has now been developed.

Recall

Scientists from the University of Barcelona have created the most detailed map of the Antarctic seabed, discovering 332 colossal underwater canyons, some of which reach depths of more than 4 kilometers. This discovery could change our understanding of Antarctica's impact on the global climate.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, an international team of astronomers has for the first time discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to our Sun.