03:27 PM • 4678 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10198 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11461 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18500 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14053 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13956 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27900 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32872 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29611 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25270 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 44910 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 33995 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 39915 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19272 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 29942 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18500 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16740 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30097 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40069 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45061 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 1960 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12481 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19389 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27953 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49131 views
The Guardian

A true time machine: the oldest air reserve discovered in the East Antarctic crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Scientists have discovered air bubbles in an ice core in East Antarctica, containing "snapshots" of 6 million years of Earth's climate history. This discovery allowed dating the sample and revealing a prolonged period of Earth's cooling by 12 degrees Celsius during the Pliocene epoch.

A true time machine: the oldest air reserve discovered in the East Antarctic crisis

A recently discovered bubble in Antarctic ice reveals "snapshots" of Earth's 6-million-year climate history.  UNN reports with reference to Space.

Details

During an expedition to the Allan Hills in East Antarctica, a scientific team led by Sarah Shackleton of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and John Higgins of Princeton University collected a sample of the landscape's topography that significantly exceeded previous expectations. It is about air bubbles trapped in the ice core - it is indicated that the air cache sheds light on 6 million years of Earth's climate history.

The team created a library of what we call a "climate snapshot" about six times older than any previously published ice core data, complementing more detailed younger data from cores in the interior of Antarctica.

– said COLDEX Director Ed Brook, a paleoclimatologist at Oregon State University.

To date the sample, scientists measured an isotope of argon, and then the team discovered a number of interesting pieces of evidence for previous scientific assumptions.

In particular, it turned out that during the Pliocene epoch there was a long period of cooling, when the Earth cooled by about 22 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius).

In further research, scientists plan to reconstruct atmospheric greenhouse gas levels, as well as study ocean temperatures.

Research teams also plan to return to Allan Hills to drill more cores and extract even more ancient ice.

According to COLDEX Director Ed Brook, a comprehensive long-term new study of this region between 2026 and 2031 has now been developed.

Recall

Scientists from the University of Barcelona have created the most detailed map of the Antarctic seabed, discovering 332 colossal underwater canyons, some of which reach depths of more than 4 kilometers. This discovery could change our understanding of Antarctica's impact on the global climate.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, an international team of astronomers has for the first time discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to our Sun.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technology