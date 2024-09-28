A truck crashes into a checkpoint in Rivne region: a law enforcement officer is killed

On September 28, a truck crashed into a checkpoint manned by police and military personnel in Rivne region. As a result of the accident , police officer Serhiy Trum was killed. Doctors are now fighting for the officer's life. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

The life of Senior Police Sergeant Serhiy Trum, a police driver of Platoon 2 of the Convoy Service Company of the Rivne Oblast Police, was taken in a traffic accident. Today, a truck crashed into a checkpoint manned by police and military personnel at high speed. Serhiy Trum's injuries were fatal - , law enforcement officials said in a statement.

It is also reported that doctors are now fighting for the life of the VSP officer.

A few days ago, Serhiy turned 40 years old. His 16-year-old son was left without a father.

