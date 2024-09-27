Chernihiv region: Head of police department runs over a serviceman to death: criminal proceedings opened

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Chernihiv region: Head of police department runs over a serviceman to death: criminal proceedings opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12351 views

In Nizhyn, the head of the district police department ran over a serviceman to death in his official car. The State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into the accident, and the driver was sober.

In the Chernihiv region, one of the heads of the Nizhyn district police department ran over a serviceman to death. The State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into the accident. UNN reports this with reference to the Bureau's press service.

Today, around 11:00, a police officer in his official car was driving to one of the intersections in the center of Nizhyn. Suddenly, a man ran onto the roadway. The collision could not be avoided, and the serviceman died on the spot from his injuries

- , the SBI said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the driver was sober.

The criminal proceedings are being carried out on the grounds of an offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim).

Necessary investigative actions are being taken to fully and comprehensively investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

Contact us about advertising