Chernihiv region: Head of police department runs over a serviceman to death: criminal proceedings opened

In the Chernihiv region, one of the heads of the Nizhyn district police department ran over a serviceman to death. The State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into the accident. UNN reports this with reference to the Bureau's press service.

Today, around 11:00, a police officer in his official car was driving to one of the intersections in the center of Nizhyn. Suddenly, a man ran onto the roadway. The collision could not be avoided, and the serviceman died on the spot from his injuries - , the SBI said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the driver was sober.

The criminal proceedings are being carried out on the grounds of an offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim).

Necessary investigative actions are being taken to fully and comprehensively investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.