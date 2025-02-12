A trolleybus caught fire while in motion in Kyiv: what is known

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25527 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66652 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90435 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86904 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120528 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101759 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113152 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116792 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155493 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134977 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136883 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165038 views
Actual
A trolleybus caught fire while in motion in Kyiv: what is known

A trolleybus caught fire while in motion in Kyiv: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36910 views

On Mykhnovskoho Boulevard in Kyiv, a trolleybus caught fire in the rear part while in motion. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, there were no casualties, and the causes of the fire are being investigated.

In Kyiv's Pechersk district, a trolleybus caught fire while in motion. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties. The causes of the fire are being investigated, reported the KCSA and the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on social media, writes UNN.

A fire broke out on the Navodnytska Square trolleybus - no one was injured. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire

- reported the KCSA.

As indicated by the State Emergency Service, the report of a fire in Pechersk was received at 13:36 on February 12.

"As established at the scene, a fire broke out in the rear part of the trolleybus while it was in motion. The fire was extinguished at 13:51. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the State Emergency Service said.

According to information from "Kyivpastrans", as reported by the KCSA, the trolleybus was in good condition and had undergone the necessary maintenance work before going out on the route.

The cause of the fire, as reported by the State Emergency Service, will be investigated by law enforcement.

Large-scale fire extinguished at waste management center near Kyiv02.06.25, 22:14 • 61353 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising