A trolleybus caught fire while in motion in Kyiv: what is known

In Kyiv's Pechersk district, a trolleybus caught fire while in motion. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties. The causes of the fire are being investigated, reported the KCSA and the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on social media, writes UNN.

A fire broke out on the Navodnytska Square trolleybus - no one was injured. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire - reported the KCSA.

As indicated by the State Emergency Service, the report of a fire in Pechersk was received at 13:36 on February 12.

"As established at the scene, a fire broke out in the rear part of the trolleybus while it was in motion. The fire was extinguished at 13:51. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the State Emergency Service said.

According to information from "Kyivpastrans", as reported by the KCSA, the trolleybus was in good condition and had undergone the necessary maintenance work before going out on the route.

The cause of the fire, as reported by the State Emergency Service, will be investigated by law enforcement.

