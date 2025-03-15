A training fighter crashed in China, the pilot managed to eject
A training fighter crashed in the south of Hainan province. The pilot managed to eject, there were no casualties on the spot, Reuters reports.
Details
According to the publication, a training fighter crashed in the south of Hainan province on Saturday afternoon. The pilot managed to eject, there were no casualties at the crash site.
