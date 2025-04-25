A train caught fire in Georgia, passengers evacuated

A fire broke out in a passenger train traveling on the Ozurgeti-Tbilisi route in Georgia, UNN reports, citing "News Georgia."

Details

Georgian Railways reported that passengers were promptly evacuated – there were no casualties or injuries.

The fire started in one of the cars while traveling on the Gomi-Agara section in the central part of the country. Georgian Railways calls the fact a smoke, although flames are visible in the footage from the scene.

"Currently, Georgian Railways is working to transport passengers by alternative transport, an additional train is on the way," the company informs.

The causes of the fire are currently unknown. Georgian Railways says that an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.

