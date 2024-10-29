A tragic mushroom hike: lost in the woods in Prykarpattia
In Kalush district, rescuers found a lost woman and discovered the body of a man in the forest. The SES provided important tips for mushroom pickers on how to stay safely in the forest.
In Prykarpattia, rescuers found a lost woman and found the body of a man who died in the forest, the State Emergency Service said on Tuesday. They also gave advice to mushroom pickers on how not to get lost in the forest, UNN reports .
Details
On October 28, two people from the Lviv region got lost in the woods near the village of Myslivka, Kalush district. Their friend called the rescuers for help. The rescuers found the woman.
The next morning, the body of a man without signs of life was found in the forest. After conducting investigative actions, the rescuers transported the deceased and handed him over to the police.
The SES also provided information on the rules that will help not to get lost in the forest:
- Before going to the mountains or forest, be sure to check the weather forecast;
- wear bright clothes;
- inform your family about your route and time of return;
- bring a charged phone, snacks and water;
- Teach them how to use a compass or special navigation apps.
