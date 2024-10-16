A tourist was wandering in the Carpathians for 10 days, the last four days without food: he was found by rescuers
Kyiv • UNN
A 26-year-old tourist from Mykolaiv region had been wandering in the Carpathians for 10 days, the last 4 days without food. Rescuers found him in the Bolotyn Hrun tract in Transcarpathia in an exhausted state, provided him with assistance and handed him over to doctors, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
"For 10 days the tourist was wandering in the mountains until rescuers found him. The 26-year-old resident of Mykolaiv region went hiking from the village of Vorokhta in Ivano-Frankivsk region on October 5. For the last 4 days, he had been wandering in the mountains without any food," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.
As noted, on October 15, specialists of the mountain search and rescue department found the boy in the Bolotyn Hrun tract in an exhausted state. They fed him, gave him hot tea, treated his wounds, and then handed him over to medics.
Addendum
The SES said that since the beginning of the year, rescuers have helped more than 500 tourists, including children. Vacationers got off their routes, got injured, and could not get out of trouble without help.