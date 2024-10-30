A survey is being launched for Ukrainians abroad: what they want to know
Kyiv • UNN
The Ombudsman's Office is launching a survey for Ukrainians living abroad. The goal is to study the problems of migrants and the conditions for their return home; the survey will run until December 2024.
The Ombudsman's Office is launching a survey for Ukrainians living abroad, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, together with its partners, is launching an important initiative - a survey among Ukrainians currently living abroad," Lubinets said in a Telegram post.
According to the Ombudsman, the initiative is aimed at:
- studying the problems faced by Ukrainian citizens abroad,
- studying the conditions that should be created to encourage Ukrainians to return to their homeland,
- creating a favorable environment for a comfortable return home.
"I urge all Ukrainians who are currently abroad not to stand aside and take part in the survey. Your thoughts and experience can become the basis for important changes in public policy!" - Mr. Lubinets emphasized.
You can access the survey at link.
The survey will run until December 10, 2024.
