A suicide bomber attacked military barracks in Pakistan: 9 people killed, dozens injured.
A suicide bomber detonated a car near barracks in the city of Bannu, after which an assault by militants took place. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, including three children, and six attackers were eliminated.
Nine civilians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of a suicide bomber attack in northwestern Pakistan, at the barracks in the city of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Nine civilians, including three children, were killed in an attack by an armed group affiliated with the Taliban on an army barracks in northwestern Pakistan, on the border with Afghanistan.
The suicide bombers drove two vehicles packed with explosives onto the barracks grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and detonated them.
After the explosions, several members of the militant group attempted to storm the barracks. Six attackers were shot dead.
The attack and explosions reportedly created huge craters and damaged several buildings.
The armed group 'Hafiz Gul Bahadur' claimed responsibility for the attack, which is considered a supporter of the radical Islamic movement 'Taliban' in Afghanistan.
